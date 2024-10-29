'Unacceptable delay' to ferry tender process damaging tourist industry

The uncertainty over who will be the Channel Islands' next ferry operator is having a "detrimental" effect on the tourism sector.

That is according to the current providers, Condor and Brittany Ferries, whose concerns are shared by business groups such as the Jersey Chamber of Commerce and Jersey Hospitality Association (JHA).

They are calling on the Bailiwicks' governments to make a quick decision in order to minimise the impact on next year's visitor numbers.

However, the CEO of Condor and Brittany Ferries, Christophe Mathieu, says the hold-up has already affected bookings for 2025 and he worries that people considering a holiday in the Channel Islands "will simply go elsewhere".

The group says they expected a decision by the end of September but it is now likely they will have to wait until next month.

The Chief Executive of Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Murray Norton, says: "Chamber has been consistently saying for over four months that it is not in the best interests of the island for our tourism industry to be the collateral damage, due to any delays in this tender process."

Similarly, the JHA, wrote: “Delays in the tender process are having significant negative effects, particularly as we plan for 2025 - a year focused on strengthening inter-island and French connections, celebrating our 80th Liberation anniversary."

It is believed that the three companies who are vying to be the next Channel Islands ferry operator are DFDS, Condor Ferries and Irish Ferries.

