Guernsey names Brittany Ferries as preferred ferry operator

The Committee for Economic Development in Guernsey has selected Brittany Ferries as the preferredbidder to provide lifeline sea links for the island.

At this stage Guernsey and Jersey have not reached a shared view on how to proceed, but it follows a bidding process that's been taking place over the last 10 months. Guernsey’s preference remains a shared pan Channel Island service with Jersey, but they say they are "awaitingword from their Jersey partners" which they "expect tomorrow".

Deputy Neil Inder, President of the Committee for Economic Development, said: "Over the past 10 months we have undertaken a joint tender exercise with the Government of Jersey for the Island’s critical lifeline sea links.

"The tender process has been robust, and the Committee has reached an evidence-based conclusion. On thatbasis the Committee has decided unanimously to appoint Brittany Ferries as its preferred bidder, subject to further negotiations on some elements of the contract.

The island say they would prefer to have a pan island approach to ferry service providers. Credit: ITV Channel

"At this stage Guernsey and Jersey have not reached a shared view on how to proceed. That is not for me to comment on, and I understand political discussions in Jersey are ongoing.

"All I can say at this stage is that while both islands share common objectives, agreement has not yet been reached on the best way to jointly deliver those objectives."

He added: "The Committee has not taken the decision to push ahead alone at this stage lightly, but following the objective evaluation process Brittany Ferries’ bid was successful and we are committed to providing certainty to islanders as soon as we were able to do so.

"An arrangement will be put in place with Brittany Ferries which leaves the door open for Jersey if Jersey does decide to seek a different approach. This outcome is not a failure of the tender process. The process has enabled us to consider and test a number of different options and secure the best possible deal for islanders.

"If we do move to a Guernsey-only service from Brittany Ferries, the new arrangement would mean that the way that some services operate will be changed, but we will have the same freight and passenger capacity for our community, improved resilience in the fleet, and the benefit of Brittany Ferries’ expertise, willingness to innovate, and commitment to improved customer services."

Kirsten Morel, Jersey's Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, said: “We recognise the importance of this decision for all Islanders as this is a 15-year contract for lifeline ferry services, and we are doing everything possible to ensure a swift conclusion.

"We’re planning to meet with both bidders in the next 24 hours, as we have further questions that need to be answered.”

It follows calls for a decision to made public from tourism industry leaders who said an 'unacceptable delay' was putting pressure on the sector.

