Islanders encouraged to submit poems for Guernsey's 80th Liberation Day

Islanders are invited to submit poems for publication as part of Guernsey's 80th Liberation Day celebrations.

To recognise this significant anniversary, Guernsey Arts is hoping to release a special book of poetry which will be available both online and in physical form.

Organisers want entries to be about the war's aftermath, but with a focus on the following areas:

Evacuation & the return of the Evacuees

Deportation & what happened to them

Occupation & rebuilding the Island

The German Forces & what happened after Liberation

The Liberating Forces & planning the Liberation of the Islands

Submissions can be in English or Guernesiais, or a mixture of the two.

They cannot be longer than 240 words and can be in any style of poetry.

The call for entries is not just for individuals, islanders can also collaborate on their pieces.

