On an island of just 65,000, it's difficult for many young people living in Guernsey to make new friends.

However, six months ago, friends Imogen Remfrey and Sophie Rabey, decided to do something about it.

They set up the 'Twenty Something Club' - aimed at trying to foster friendships between those who may have seen their social circle dissolve.

Imogen said: "Coming back (from university) we had to rebuild our life and friendships. We found it to be something that was quite difficult to do within your 20s unless you played a sport.

"I worked for a relatively small company so there was no opportunities where you could meet people so we thought if others are having those feelings, its likely others are too.

She added: "This is our twelfth event so yeah, it’s grown and we are so proud of what it's become."

Imogen Remfrey helped start the group after she came back from university and noticed how difficult it was for women like her. Credit: ITV Channel Television

The group runs a variety of different socials, from beach walks to arts and crafts nights. Those who attend say it's allowed them to try activities and things they don't usually do.

Enya Rabey usually spends her weekends doing something sporty. Since she's joined, she's tried activities such as candle-making.

She said: "It’s encouraging people to meet new people but also do things that are a bit out of their comfort zone. It’s definitely pushed me to do things I wouldn’t previously have done."

It's hoped the various activities the club run can help improve the mental health of girls across the island too. She says those in their twenties suffer due to social media pressures that exist.

She said: "Social media can be an amazing tool as it's connected all of us here.

"However, we know as well that it can be really damaging. You usually only see the good times of what goes on in people's lives and it can increase the problem of poor mental health because you feel you're missing out.

