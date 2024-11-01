Free GP visits for students over 18 in Jersey

Students over the age of 18 will no longer have to pay for GP appointments in Jersey.

To qualify you must be in full-time education however, the scheme is not limited to those studying on island.

Students studying at colleges, secondary schools or universities abroad or in the UK are also entitled to advantage of the scheme, for example, during their holiday periods.

Out-of-hours services, home visits and additional tests such as blood tests, urine tests or pregnancy tests are not included.

The scheme will be funded by the Government's Health Insurance Fund.

Deputy Lyndsay Feltham, Minister for Social Security, said: "Reducing GP fees is a Government priority, helping to ease financial pressures on households.

"It is important that we continue to improve access to primary care services and expand this to include students.”

