Guernsey and Jersey have reportedly been paying up to £1,000,000 a month to keep two vessels on standby in Dunkirk to provide sea links to the islands for almost a year.

It's thought that both islands are splitting the cost of keeping the vessels on contingency, paying up to £500,000 each monthly.

When asked about the plans, which were put in place following Condor's announcement about temporary financial trouble in December 2023, Deputy Kirsten Morel said it's certainly 'costing' the islands.

He said: "At the moment we do have contingency plans. That is something that's been the case for all of this year so far. The reality is we have freight contingency plans so we have vessels that are on contingency and can be pulled down at a moments notice.

"Both islands are paying for those contingency vessels. It is certainly costing us."

The plans were put in place following Condor's 'temporary financial trouble' in December 2023. Credit: ITV Channel

When asked about Condor's financial troubles and if this impacted Guernsey's decision to pick Brittany Ferries, who recently purchased a majority share hold in the company, Deputy Neil Inder explained how the plans came about.

Referencing a trip he made to Scotland with Morel last December, he said: "There's no two ways about it. In December of last year, Condor released a statement stating that it was having temporary financial difficulty.

"Guernsey and Jersey met as friends, we had a joint problem. When your life line sea links tells you they've got a problem, you've got to find a solution.

"That trip was probably one of the most worrying days of my political career, because right then with Condor under the old brand and old structure, we weren't too sure if the Vessels were going to make Christmas."

It's unclear if this arrangement will end when the new deal is confirmed by both islands or what the exact figure is that's been paid so far is.

It comes as Guernsey named Brittany Ferries as their preferred ferry service provider for the next 15 years. Jersey are yet to confirm its decision, but Neil Inder says Guernsey isn't trying to force Jersey's hand.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...