Guernsey has 'no intention of forcing Jersey's hand' on ferry service decision

ITV Channel's reporter Matthew Leach has been speaking to those in Guernsey who decided to announce their preferred ferry operator.

Guernsey has "no intention of forcing Jersey's hand" after they named Brittany Ferries as their new ferry service provider for the island, according to Deputy Neil Inder, the President of the Economic Development Committee.

He claims Jersey were aware of the decision since last week and also knew they would announce it on Wednesday.

He said: "I'm surprised Jersey has expressed a surprise. We informed them last Friday that the decision would be announced on Wednesday at 5pm. Maybe there was a bit of miscommunication."

Addressing suggestions the announcement was made to force Jersey's hand, he continued: "I've seen the scuttlebus over social media. It makes for great soundbites and rumour-mongering.

"There is no intention by Guernsey to force Jersey's hand but nothing could be further than the truth."

Deputy Neil Inder says he 'shook hands' with Deputy Kirsten Morel over the phone when talking about the matter. Credit: ITV Channel

He then said that relations between both islands hadn't been damaged by the announcement, adding: "I spoke to Deputy Morel yesterday over the matter and we sort of shook hands over the phone.

The President of Economic Development also dismissed concerns about Brittany Ferries' financial stability and the loan Guernsey has previously given Condor, which is something Deputy Kirsten Morell wants more details about.

Deputy Inder said: "When it started I was looking at the Condor Ferries brand. Brittany Ferries took a decision to buy 51% of the company. This certainly helped the overall bid. There's every likelihood that the old brand i.e condor would have struggled.

"Based on the information that was given to us as part of that tendering process and part of that decision-making process, we were convinced that Brittany with Condor Vessels is a going concern.

"I can tell you now, as part of our committee considerations, at no point was the islander (the vessel Guernsey states give Condor £3M to buy) placed in front of us as a concern and part of that process. It had no consideration in it whatsoever."

