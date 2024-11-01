Jersey couple displaced by Storm Ciarán still not home one year on

Play Brightcove video

Alex Spiceley revisits a couple impacted by Storm Ciaran...

Storm Ciaran caused devastation across the Channel Islands, and one year on, some islanders are still not back in their homes.

Paul and Megan Gaudin's home was left uninhabitable after winds of over 200 miles per hour swept across Jersey. Twelve months on the couple say they are still continuing to come to terms with the life-changing impact it's had.

Megan said that her husband has been so traumatized by the stress that "he shakes a lot".

She added: "It's a physical thing you just can't stop it."

Their home still does not have electricity, running water or a kitchen and it's expected to remain that way until at least Christmas.

Their home was also hit in the storm of 1987, but they said this year has been the hardest they have ever faced.

Countless possessions from their 55 years together were destroyed.

Paul said: "We've wasted a year out of our lives, we took what clothes we could in a suitcase - and the rest was boxed up."

Megan added: "Quite honestly we don't know what we've got that's not been ruined."

