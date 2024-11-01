Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson has been speaking to the families fighting to have their relatives cleared of their wartime crimes.

Guernsey States say they will not officially pardon the policemen who were deported or sent to forced labour camps during the occupation for crimes against the Nazis.

The Royal Court convicted 17 policemen for theft and receiving stolen goods after stealing food from the Germans to feed hungry islanders.

Their families had remained hopeful that the States would clear them of their crimes and grant posthumous pardons ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Liberation.

Former policeman, Fred Duquemin's wartime conviction cost him his job and his pension.

His daughter, Rose Short told ITV News: “Ironically my widowed mother received two thousand three hundred pounds in compensation in 1964 from the Germans.

“So the Germans acknowledged that they were victims of Nazi persecution and some of these men who refused to give him his pension and his rights had themselves received some of the goods that they were condemning them for.

"So by any standards – I can’t find the words for the hypocrisy.”Rose and other families have been pressing for an official pardon – but the States say that’s not possible.

Instead, a conciliatory statement is likely to be offered instead as part of the forthcoming Liberation celebrations.

Frank Tuck was another convicted officer, his granddaughter, Angela Mcallister said: “Germany has accepted it was wrong – it’s just not right.

His daughter, Clare Mcallister added: "You just keep asking yourself actually, why, why, why do they keep rejecting us all the time? It’s very hard to understand.”

She added: “It’s just so cruel to be honest. These men - they were just doing what they could to help their fellow islanders. It’s just so sad really.”

In a statement given to the States, the President of Policy and Resources Deputy Lyndon Trott said the decision had been made following legal advice.

He said: “Burglary, theft and handling stolen goods are still criminal offences, which make a statutory pardon inappropriate.”The families of the convicted policemen say they will continue to fight for their names will ever be officially cleared.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...