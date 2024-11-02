Residents in Guernsey are being warned of the potential dangers if fireworks are not disposed of safely.

Guernsey Waste are reminding islanders about the safe disposal of fireworks to avoid putting themselves, waste collection workers and staff at the facilities at risk of harm.

Waste Minimisation Officer Douglas Button says that it is not only critical to take safety precautions seriously during displays, but it is also important to dispose of used and unused fireworks safely.

Douglas explains: "If they are not disposed of correctly, fireworks pose a serious risk to staff handling wasteand can also cause fires in collection vehicles or at the sites they end up at."

How to dispose of fireworks safely:

Once a display has finished, the fireworks should be left to cool down for at least 30 minutes and soaked in water for at least an hour- that applies whether or not they fully ignited, or did not go off.

Fireworks should then be wrapped in plastic so they do not dry out again, and placed in general household waste for disposal, and not recycling.

Used or unused sparklers should also be soaked in water and disposed of in general household waste.

Unused fireworks should not be stored for another day due to fire risks but should be soaked in water for 24 hours and disposed of in general waste.

