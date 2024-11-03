Residents in Jersey are invited to express their views on adult mental health facilities on the island.

On Thursday 12 November, an open meeting will be held at St Helier Town Hall where islanders will hear what work has been ongoing across Adult Mental Health Services for the last two years.

Director of Mental Health, Social Care and Community Services Andy Weir says: "We set out two and a half years ago on a programme of work to redesign, improve and make changes across mental health services in Jersey.

"We had a public event where people told us lots of things that they wanted us to do and we think it is now time to come back and say what we have done, what we are still working on and what islanders want next."

Andy Weir explains what residents want, he says: "People want mental health services which are easily accessible, they want to be seen quickly when they need to be seen, they want to receive a good quality of care and I think they want to know what they can do to support people."

He adds what he hopes islanders will take to the meeting: "I want to hear how people's experiences have been, I'm hoping people can understand the work that happens here, we hear a lot about the stuff that is challenging like ADHD waiting lists, but we don't hear at all about the work the good work that happens."

He also raises the common themes that have been topical already, he explains: "People want to be seen quickly, people want the consistency of care and one of the big issues is around dementia care and what the future of dementia care looks like."

Andy Weir adds he has been taking inspiration from modules used elsewhere, he says: "Over the last couple of years we have been reshaping our modules, but what is important is that we do the right thing for Jersey and we meet the needs of people here.

"We need to take the best of modules used elsewhere, not only the UK but we build the right modules right for us moving forward."

