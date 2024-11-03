Jersey hosts international walking football tournament

Play Brightcove video

Trying to learn the basics was ITV Channel's Lewis Andrews...

Jersey hosted an international walking football tournament this weekend - allowing older players to continue competing in the sport they love.

As well as a local team, another came from France and three more from around the UK.

The visiting England Over-50s and Over-60s teams are reigning world champions in their respective age groups.

Jersey was beaten by the England Over-50s team in a close game which ended three goals to two.

The island's captain Steve Martin said: "The standard's going up - the level is much higher.

"It's growing a lot in Jersey and around the world as well".

'We're getting really close to the world champions', said Jersey captain Steve. Credit: ITV Channel

In walking football, running is considered a foul and therefore your heels must remain on the ground when travelling.

It’s no less involved than regular football, the coaches say it is all the more tactical.

Stuart Langworthy BEM, who coaches the England Over-60s, said: "It's a bit like a game of chess because you can't outrun, you have to outmanoeuvre your opposition.

"So it's all about keeping the ball, moving the ball and taking the chances when they come - so you don't find many high-scoring games".

'People who've played football all their lives think they'll easily make the transition, but it's very difficult game', said coach Stuart. Credit: ITV Channel

Key to the fun of these tournaments are the friendships that are built and maintained.

France's goalkeeper, who is also their coach, said: "I like the camaraderie... it's really an opportunity to carry on playing.

"It's so nice to just meet up between nations and it keeps us out of trouble".

Jersey captain Steve agreed: "When your football career finishes, you don't see all your friends that you've been friends with for 15 years or so. A place like this lets you meet your friends again".

