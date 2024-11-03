Young person saved after being cut off by the tide in Guernsey

A young person from Guernsey was saved by the Guernsey Coastguard on Saturday 2 November.

St Peter Inshore Lifeboat was in action on Saturday afternoon after a young person had been cut off by the tide on the Northeastern coast of Guernsey.

Guernsey Coastguard received a call from an off-duty member of the Civil Protection at 4pm, stating that he could see someone on Houmet Paradis and that that person had attempted to wade across the causeway.

However, they had to turn back due to the strength of the spring tide.

The Lifeboat launched on service at 4:10pm and arrived on scene seven minutes later.

Once the casualty was located, the Lifeboat crew safely transported them to the adjacent shore in Petils Bay.

They were then met by an officer from Guernsey Coastguard and members of their family.

