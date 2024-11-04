A Jersey man has been sentenced to six months in prison for sexually motivated offences.

Andrew Russell Renouf, 36, admitted two counts of conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace and one count of a breach of a sex offender restraining order.

He was made subject of the notification requirements on the Sex Offenders’ Register for a minimum of seven years.

The Magistrate’s Court heard how he used a mobile phone, concealed in a specially adapted case, to covertly film women in public places around the island.

By possessing the phone, Renouf was in breach of his sexual offender restraining order which had been imposed in 2021 for similar offending.

The crimes were committed for his own sexual gratification.

Police Constable Jack Maguire, the investigating officer, said: "Tackling offending against women and girls is a force priority.

"The States of Jersey Police are committed to investigating and prosecuting all offenders and encourage anyone who has been the victim of a crime to report to police or other agencies below who are in a position to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process".

