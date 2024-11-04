Jersey's aMaizin! Adventure Park to permanently close in August next year.

The award-winning site in St Peter has been a mainstay in the island for nearly a quarter of a century - bringing in up to 90,000 visitors a year.

The couple who own the attraction - who also live at the former potato farm - have decided to retire and not to sell the business.

Kristina Le Feuvre said: "This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us to make because we have absolutely loved the journey of growing a destination for families, creating activities and experiences, and seeing our young guests grow and flourish.

"But following many discussions between Carlton and I and our daughter Francesca who joined the business in 2019, we now need the flexibility to have more time for ourselves and our family.

"When we started the business, our children were either in or about to start primary school.

"They’ve now grown up and after regularly working 60-70 hours seven days a week for more years than we can remember, the time has come for Carlton, Francesca and I to put our families first.

"We love living on the farm and have no wish to sell up and move on so have made the difficult decision to close the business in its current format".

There are no plans for a housing or intensive development on the site or to sell any land.

