Actor Damien Molony has been snapped as Jim Bergerac in the detective's iconic Triumph Roadster.

The photo has been released by UKTV ahead of the upcoming rebooted series of the 80s crime drama.

Damien said: "When people talk about Bergerac, two things immediately spring to mind: Jersey, and the car.

"We couldn’t have re-imagined this series without paying homage to the original, and the car beautifully bridges the two. I can’t wait to share it with the fans".

The car shown in the photograph is the same one that was used in the original and still has the same registration plate.

The six-part series recently wrapped filming, with numerous areas of Jersey set to feature.

As well as Damien, the show will also feature Zoë Wanamaker and Philip Glenister.

