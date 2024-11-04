Fans turned out in their thousands, as the South Africa National rugby team concluded their trip to Jersey with an open training session.

On Saturday 2 November, the world champions walked around the Jersey Rugby Club pitch signing autographs and taking photos.

Fly-half Jordan Hendrikse said "Jersey is probably ideal space to have a camp - far away from everyone, it's small as well to connect with people and also the facilities you guys have here can accommodate any team here".

"We're just having fun with everything we're getting in Jersey at the moment. I hope we can come back because we are really enjoying it", scrum-half Grant Williams added.

Earlier in the week, on Thursday 31 October, the players enjoyed a game of British bulldog with young locals.

One youngster who took part said: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and probably won't happen again".

Tighthead Vincent Koch said "I've been here before actually, I've visited the country when I was in the UK, so it's nice to be back here and of course the milk is unbelievable".

"They're the highest level of superstar in world rugby and seeing them face to face you feel like a schoolkid again", Jersey RFC coach Jack Macfarlane added.

When they arrived on Monday 28 October, they were also greeted by excited fans at the airport's arrivals terminal.

One fan waiting at the airport said: "We had this in the calendar since the moment we found out they were coming to Jersey... it's the biggest week of the year".

