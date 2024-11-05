A Jersey fisherman hopes his new lobster label will raise public awareness about the island's crustaceans in an attempt to increase demand among consumers.

Last month, Ian Syvret won the Marine Stewardship Council's (MSC) 'Fishing Hero of the Year' award for creating a new single-use label which includes the name of the fisher who caught the lobster.

T he blue label is attached to the lobster so it can be released alive and safe rather than clipping or marking the creature's body.

Ian's award means that lobsters caught in Jersey can now be sold commercially with MSC eco status, which means he can now sell lobster to whoever he wants.

MSC-accredited lobsters are caught using methods which do not deplete the natural supply.

Speaking about the significance of the award for himself and the fishing industry in Jersey, Ian told ITV News: "What I've been trying to do is highlight the fact that Jersey has an MSC-accredited lobster. Highlight that, get more awareness of that and try and pursue new customers and new markets to sell the lobster and make sure people are aware of it."

Jersey's proposed Marine Spatial Plan (MSP), which aims to protect a higher percentage of Jersey's waters from fishing, has drawn criticism from fishers in the island and in France.

Ian hopes his new label can make islanders more aware of the sustainably caught, local lobster, giving fishers a helping hand.

He added: "If it creates more awareness then you might get holidaymakers coming back and saying to their fisher buyer, whoever they may be, can I have a Jersey MSC lobster please? It will create more demand and hopefully, fingers crossed, it creates a better price for everybody."Ian believes similar tags could be made to fit around live spider crabs as well as lobsters.

