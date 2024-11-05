Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Alex Spiceley meets the Jersey mother calling for clarity over a 'dispute' between the island's government and the Association of Educational Psychologists

A Jersey mother has described her son's dyslexia diagnosis by an educational psychologist as "gold dust" amid fears these support services are becoming more and more stretched in the island.

Naomi Bidmead praises the support and funding her 13-year-old son Harry has had since he was diagnosed with the condition, even though it took nine years to receive a diagnosis.

Naomi told ITV News: "For us, the educational psychologist was incredibly important because they had all the bits of information that you need and at the moment schools are crying out for appointments with educational psychologists.

"They're gold dust."

The Association of Educational Psychologists (AEP), which provides support for diagnoses like Harry's by working with schools, are currently in dispute with the States of Jersey, putting their services at risk.

In a statement, the AEP said: "This unfortunate situation has arisen due to the failure of the employer to deal appropriately with matters raised by Educational Psychologists in the course of their work.

"AEP officials will continue to work with senior officers to resolve the matters which have led to this dispute.

"Until the dispute is lifted, the AEP cannot recommend Jersey as an appropriate or safe place for members to work and the AEP will not carry any adverts for the States of Jersey at this time."

Naomi is anxious about the lack of support schools will now be given to help the most vulnerable pupils.

She said: "Without having the reports [from the AEP], the teachers are working with no information and the schools are being expected to meet demands that they are not financially able to meet because they need more staff and they need more training to meet those demands.

"We talk about child-centred education but that is the key to children having self-esteem."

Although neither the Government nor the AEP has confirmed what the cause of the dispute is, the Government has commissioned an independent external assessment of the services currently provided.

Jersey's government says there are interventions available for children with literacy difficulties, which usually a Special Educational Needs Coordinator offering their support.

In a statement, Jersey's Commissioner for Children and Young People, Dr Carmel Corrigan, says:

"It was deeply worrying to read the Association of Educational Psychologists’ comments regarding Jersey, and I will be writing to the Minister for Education to seek further information on this issue and his assurance that he will be addressing the Association’s concerns as a matter of urgency.

"All children in Jersey have a right to an education that supports their intellectual, social and emotional growth and development. However, children with additional needs often find education difficult to fully access and enjoy.

"We know from our own work with children and young people just how important it is to have accessible, functional support services in place for children who have additional needs. Not providing such assessment and support creates discrimination and inequality in the education system and marginalises these children.

"My hope is that this dispute can be resolved through constructive dialogue between the Association and the Government of Jersey – but there can be no delay in this process: that conversation must start now."

