Jersey remains undecided on future ferry operator but update imminent

An update is expected today (5 November) on Jersey's decision over which company should operate the island's ferry services.

Deputy Kirsten Morel, Jersey's Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, said in a statement yesterday (4 November): "There have been further positive discussions today concerning our lifeline ferry services.

"We are considering the legal, commercial, and financial implications of the bids, including additional legal advice received today.

"I understand the frustration of islanders that a decision has not yet been made, but the complications created by the situation we find ourselves in are extensive and we need to ensure we have all the information to make the correct decision.

"A further announcement will be made tomorrow (5 November)."

Last week, Guernsey's government chose Brittany Ferries as its preferred operator.

Brittany Ferries also owns 51% of Condor Ferries.

Jersey is yet to announce which company it wants to run its sea links, a decision which was delayed after civil servant Richard Corrigan withdrew from being part of the process after voting for DFDS in an informal online poll about which company should be given the contract.

