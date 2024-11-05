Two men who tried to smuggle drugs into Jersey have been handed sentences of more than ten years combined.

Richard Steven Connelly, 41, from Nottingham, and Terry David Renyard, 52, from Spain, were convicted in two separate cases at Jersey Royal Court.

They both arrived from Manchester to Jersey on separate dates in July 2024.

Paul Le Monnier, Senior Manager of the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) said: "Officers continue to work vigilantly at the Island’s borders identifying those that they suspect are importing controlled drugs.

"These two cases demonstrate our proactive stance in tackling drug trafficking."

Connelly attempted to import 10.29 grams of cocaine and 4.79 grams of ketamine, with a street value of approximately £1,900. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Connelly arrived in the Island on Tuesday 16 July, but was stopped and questioned by JCIS officers.

Following positive drug swaps for cocaine, Conelly was arrested under suspicion of carrying drugs internally.

He produced 10.29 grams of cocaine and 4.79 grams of ketamine in a clingfilm-wrapped package which he stated were for personal use.

Conelly was sentenced to three years and six months for the importation of cocaine and ketamine.

Renyard was convicted of trying to import almost 200 grams of cocaine, with a street value of approximately £48,000. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Renyard arrived in Jersey on Friday 5 July having travelled from Spain, where he had lived for the past seven years.

Renyard was stopped and searched by JCIS officers, who found concealed a package containing the cocaine within his underwear.

Around 192 grams of cocaine was measured, which has a street value of £48,000.

Renyard admitted purchasing the cocaine in Alicante to sell in Jersey and was sentenced to seven years and six months imprisonment.

