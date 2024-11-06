Thick fog continues to cause travel disruption for a third day running in the Channel Islands. The vast majority of flights to and from Jersey and Guernsey were cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blue Islands, Aurigny, EasyJet and British Always have been able to operate flights in and out of the islands this morning, however they have been facing delays.

With more fog scheduled fot this afternoon, there are concerns more flights may be cancelled.

Aurigny has offered its customers a full refund if their flight was affected by the weather conditions on Tuesday or Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “We are committed to minimising disruption and doing everything we can to support all our customers during this time.

“Given the persisting nature of the current weather conditions, we’re offering customers full flexibility, including the opportunity to claim a refund so they can avail themselves of all possible transport options”

Events taking place have also been called off in light of the travel disruption. In Guernsey, St.James announced a magic show will no longer take place due to the performers not being able to get to the island.

