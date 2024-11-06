A Jersey minister has confirmed that Condor Ferries has been invited to extend its current contract.

Deputy Kirsten Morel has confirmed that the island's government would like to offer the ferry service - which Brittany Ferries recently secured its ownership over - a seven-month extension to its operating contract.

He adds that DFDS and Brittany Ferries are the final bidders for a longer-term solution.

It follows a lengthy bidding process to determine which ferry service will provide passenger and freight services to Jersey and Guernsey.

In a statement, Sustainable Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel says:

"In the interests of the public, the hospitality industry, and to protect our economy, we have invited Condor Ferries to confirm a 7-month extension to the current Operating Agreement. This will bring certainty by enabling Condor Ferries to publish its summer schedules.

"Following the breakdown of the joint Channel Islands tender process, we have invited both final bidders, DFDS and Brittany Ferries, to work with the Government of Jersey as we find the best solution for our long-term ferry services."

