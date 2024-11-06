New plans to transform the Waterfront in Jersey have been revealed.

It comes after previous proposals to redevelop the site in St Helier and build nearly 1,000 new homes were denied planning permission in September 2023.

The map shows the lawn that is planned near to La Frégate Café. Credit: JDC

The Jersey Development Company (JDC) have confirmed that the Aquasplash will remain - although the cinema is set to be completely rebuilt.

The plans also include a new outdoor pool with a nearby sauna, new cafes and restaurants - as well as a gym and an art gallery.

Keeping a cinema was part of the feedback the JDC received after their last plans. Credit: JDC

The photos provided by the company are for "illustrative purposes to convey the vision", as opposed to real architect's designs.

JDC said that although they will be building homes, they cannot yet confirm how many - or what they might look like.

A number of underpasses and a pedestrian bridge aim to improve connectivity between the Waterfront and central St Helier. Credit: JDC

Lee Henry, CEO of the JDC, said: "The vision is to create a well designed landscape, destination waterfront that offers activities for both the local community and visitors.

"The JDC has listened to islanders feedback on the previous plans, including retaining a cinema provision, the retention of the AquaSplash swimming pool and improving pedestrian access to and from town".

Potentially with eight lanes 25m or 50m long, the pool would be 'suitable for lane swimming, water polo, and competitive events'. Credit: JDC

In addition, the proposals include an expansive lawn, several underpasses and a children's water jet play area.

The plans need to be entirely self-funded, without any government funding.

The JDC will open a survey for feedback from islanders and a Q&A is being scheduled for mid-November.

