Condor say they are yet to be notified by Jersey's government, after it was announced yesterday that the company had been invited to confirm a short-term extension of its current contract.

Christophe Mathieu, CEO of Brittany and Condor Ferries, said today (Thursday 7 November) he was "surprised and disappointed by this development".

"We have not yet received any formal notification from Jersey’s government regarding these developments", he continued.

"Over the past nine months, Brittany Ferries has invested considerable resources in the process, providing extensive information to assist Jersey’s government in reaching a decision.

"We firmly believe that this is comprehensive and sufficient for concluding the existing process".

Deputy Kirsten Morel, who is heading up the negotiations for Jersey government, announced yesterday that: "In the interests of the public, the hospitality industry, and to protect our economy, we have invited Condor Ferries to confirm a 7-month extension to the current Operating Agreement.

"This will bring certainty by enabling Condor Ferries to publish its summer schedules".

Condor say they are now "seeking clarification" on this extension request, and its owner Brittany Ferries has also written asking for further clarification as a "matter of urgency".

