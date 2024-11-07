A cancer charity appeal in Jersey has announced that it is closing with a 'heavy heart'.

Founded in 2009, the Teenage Cancer Trust Jersey Appeal announced its closure yesterday (5 November).

In a social media post, a trust representative said: "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we are winding up local operations in Jersey and would just like to thank all of our past and present supporters throughout the years.

"It’s been a lot of fun meeting so many people along the way, some of which have become very good friends!"

The Trust's Jersey Appeal was originally set up by Irene Haycock whose son Calvin was having cancer treatment at the time.

Since then, the group has raised £2.5 million to support young people with cancer and their families.

The Jersey Appeal's fundraising contributed to the building of a dedicated Teenage Cancer Trust Unit at Southampton General Hospital in 2013, broadening the accessibility of cancer treatment for young people in the UK and the Channel Islands.

In 2017, the Appeal also funded a refurbishment at Jersey General Hospital and in 2019, saw the appointment of the Teenage Cancer Trust's first ever clinical nurse in the island.

Irene Haycock, Chair of the Jersey Appeal, said: "Fifteen years of amazing support from the Jersey public. I could never have imagined that we could have achieved so much.

“From a small volunteering committee who have been outstanding in their support and commitment, we have raised an incredible £2.5 million pounds.

“This has made a huge difference to teenagers in Jersey who have experienced cancer.

“I have met some of the most amazing and courageous people along the way and I hope that support on the island continues to enable the charity to provide the best services to young people who experience cancer now and in the future.

“Thank you to everyone for your support.”

