Readers of an international publication have called Jersey the best island in the British Isles but ranked Guernsey in seventh place.

The Condé Nast Traveller say they received votes from thousands of UK readers - with Bali named the 'Best Island in Asia' and Madeira the 'Best Island in Europe'.

The criteria were somewhat indistinct, ranging from places that allow tourists to "explore, relax and escape" to places that allow tourists to enjoy "authentic experiences".

Jersey finished the poll with a score of 95 out of 100, nudging its way past the Isles of Scilly to the crown which got 94.

The Isle of Wight, Orkney, Hebrides and Shetlands were next in the table, leaving Guernsey in only seventh place after they scored 82 points.

Guernsey did, however, rank above the other Crown Dependency the Isle of Man.

There was no mention of Alderney, Sark, or Herm in the top ten.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...