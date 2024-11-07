Plans approved for new Elizabeth Harbour

A planning application to transform Jersey's harbour has been approved.

Before being submitted to the Planning Committee last year, a public consultation took place with around 500 people giving their view on the plans.

They include the demolition of the existing terminal to be replaced by a new passenger terminal, and also proposes to expand the current harbour by building a newly reclaimed area and a suspended concrete deck over the existing spending beach.

The plans include new facilities for Customs and Immigration, security and freight distribution. Credit: Ports of Jersey

Ports of Jersey CEO, Matt Thomas, said: "We are delighted with the Planning Committee's decision to approve our plans.

"This marks a significant milestone for the island, reflecting our commitment to enhancing our maritime infrastructure, supporting economic growth and improving passenger experience".

The existing terminal will be replaced by a new passenger terminal. Credit: Ports of Jersey

Matt also emphasised the "numerous benefits", saying there would be "increased capacity for freight", "improved facilities for passengers" and "new public realm areas for islanders to enjoy".

The Ports of Jersey say they will now start the first stages of development.

