ITV Channel reporter Verity Wishart meets the parents left shocked by Jersey Sport's decision to pull funding for the island's free toddler playgroup

A free toddler playgroup that runs sessions for hundreds of children across Jersey every week is set to close.

The Move More toddler play service provided by Jersey Sport will end next month following a review.

It found that the sessions no longer fall within their remit - but it has left some parents disappointed.

"It's yet another great resource gone for young people - toddlers and babies particularly", one parent said.

"The tagline 'Putting Children First in Jersey' needs to mean something. It doesn't seem to mean anything at the moment."

Another parent stressed how valuable the service was: "It's a safe environment where the children can come and play, be with children their own age, and the fact that they go to various venues across the islands means it's accessible to all."

The sessions cost £70,000 a year and after an internal review, the government-funded body said the service does not fall within their remit of sport and is opting to reallocate funding to other projects.

David Kennedy, CEO of Jersey Sport, says: "We know that there are other baby and toddler groups out there that people can go to... we're making sure we narrow our focus somewhat to impact the sporting community.

"We can't be a hundred things for a hundred people."

Kennedy told ITV News the Review of Sport and Physical Activity in Jersey - published last year - was "extremely critical" of Jersey Sport, citing the "level of strategic drift Jersey sport had over a number of years."

He explains: "One of the recommendations was to review our programmes, we've done that and as a result, we've had to make some difficult decisions - of which Toddler Play was one of them.

"We'll be using our resources to focus on impactful projects."

Childminder Rachel Le Couilliard has retaliated to the decision, saying: "What do they actually think constitutes sports? Because playing with balls and making big movements, I would say constitutes a sport and it's age-appropriate for those children."

Deputy Louise Doublet, Chair of the Health and Social Security Panel, was also critical of the move.

She says: "Any money spent on young children has a massive return on that investment down the years - so we must take a long-term view of this.

"I've just spoken to our St. Saviour Constable. He and I share an understanding of the importance of children's play and he has said that he will consider giving some funding to this project."

Deputy Doublet has encouraged people to share their views with Jersey Sport and their local parishes.

