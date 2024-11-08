A former Jersey restaurateur has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a series of sexual offences - including rape - at Jersey's Royal Court.

Gavin Neil Roberts, 44, appeared for sentencing at the Royal Court on Friday 8 November 2024.

After an eight-day trial in February, Roberts was found guilty of rape, two further sexual offences, and three assault charges against two women.

He previously denied all those charges but pleaded guilty to two counts of grave and criminal assault against one of the women.

The extensive prison sentence hopes to set a precedence for future cases related to serious sex offences.

Previously, the prosecution said Roberts could be charming but also had an "established history of violence against women". Credit: ITV Channel

Roberts' first complainant presented evidence that on 2 October 2022, in Bath Street, Gavin Roberts assaulted her by pushing her against a doorway and grabbing her by the neck.

Roberts was also found guilty of raping the complainant and using an object for penetration, all without consent and without reasonable belief that consent had been given, while abroad on 15 October 2022.

Additionally, Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts of Grave and Criminal Assault on the same complainant that occurred between 27 and 30 October 2022, in St Helier, resulting in significant facial injuries and body bruising.

The second complainant detailed assaults between 28 February 2022 and 1 September 2022, in St Saviour, where Roberts attacked her by laying on top of her and placing his hands around her neck. She was able to escape and secure herself.

However, Roberts again assaulted the second complainant three days later by grabbing her neck and pushing her against a wall.

Detective Constable, Carla Garnier, previously said: “The bravery displayed by the victims, who were known to Gavin Roberts, has been commendable throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"The States of Jersey Police wish to acknowledge their courage and strength during this difficult time.

"[We] remain dedicated to investigating and prosecuting sexual offenders. We ensure victims that multiple agencies are available to offer support and guidance throughout all stages of the criminal justice process."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...