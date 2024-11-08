Jersey's Chief Minister says the government will "find the funding" for a free toddler playgroup set to close after its previous financial support was axed.

It follows ITV Channel's report that Jersey Sport has ended its funding for the free Move More toddler play service.

Jersey Sport said that following a review, they would end the playgroup next month as the sessions cost £70,000 a year to run, adding that it does not fall within their remit of sport.

Resharing our previous story, Chief Minister Deputy Lyndon Farnham says he was "surprised" to learn of Jersey Sport's decision, adding that the government will find a way to "ensure its continuation".

Deputy Lyndon Farnham adds: "Jersey Sport is doing a good job focusing on sport. We will find an alternative way to ensure the Move More toddler place service can continue."

Jersey Sport's CEO, David Kennedy, previously defended their decision saying: "We know that there are other baby and toddler groups out there that people can go to... we're making sure we narrow our focus somewhat to impact the sporting community.

"We can't be a hundred things for a hundred people."

Some social media users have welcomed the Chief Minister's comments, with one explaining: " If toddlers learning and practising both gross and fine motor skills isn’t nurturing the origins of a future interest in sport and normalising a healthy lifestyle, I really don’t know what is."

