Jersey church transformed into immersive soundscape

Jersey's St Helier Town Church has been transformed into an immersive soundscape by ArtHouse Jersey for the next two weeks.

ArtHouse Jersey’s The Sound of Colour, Arrivals, tells the story of the emergence of language in Jersey.

This is shown through projection mapping onto the church ceiling.

While watching the projections, special audio recordings can be heard with a different track for each chapter.

Arthouse Jersey Producer Natasha Dettman said: "You will follow a journey through time right back from the Magdalenian times, the late Stone Age, through the Iron Age and Viking invaders, as well as the Norman times.

Islanders can see the exhibition until 23 November. Credit: ITV News

"This continues right up until the present day.

"In each of those chapters, you will hear some of the languages that were spoken.

"This exhibition really is for everyone. You can come and join the exhibition at any point really it is on a loop.

"Children are free to run around, lie on the floor - it is very informal."

On 16 November people also have the opportunity to see The Sound of Colour : Origins which was shown back in 2021 which explores patterns found in nature.

It is free to enter the exhibition and will run until 23 November.

