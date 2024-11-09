Jersey Overseas Aid has appointed its first-ever Patron.

His Excellency, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd CBE has contributed to various humanitarian operations during his 37-year career with the Royal Navy.

On the appointment, His Excellency said: "I am both delighted and excited in becoming the Patron of Jersey Overseas Aid.

"Having served around the world in the Navy, often alongside aid agencies and other NGOs I have seen for myself the importance of overseas aid in supporting longer-term development in countries where help is most needed.

"We really can make a difference in improving lives, particularly through basic education, essential healthcare, and food resilience, which helps lift communities out of poverty and enhances quality of life.

"Overseas aid also has more strategic impacts, not least in reducing the likelihood of conflict and wars by stabilising regions and offering a better way of life.

"But this does take money and investment, which is why I am so proud that Jersey plays its part in this vital global effort."

As Patron, His Excellency will help to raise the profile and promote the work of the JOA.

Jersey’s Minister for International Development and Chair of JOA, Deputy Carolyn Labey, said: "We are absolutely delighted and honoured that the Lieutenant-Governor has agreed to be our Patron and champion the incredible amount of good work being done on behalf of our Island.

"Having met His Excellency on several occasions, I know him to be a passionate supporter of overseas aid, and I look forward to working together to showcase how our small island community is making a significant difference on the global stage".

Over the last two years Vice Admiral Kyd has engaged with Jersey Overseas Aid on numerous occasions and publicly praised its approach to international development and humanitarian relief.

