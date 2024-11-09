Jersey rape survivor waives anonymity to reveal abuse by former restaurateur

Play Brightcove video

Domestic abuse survivor Suzannah Mahe shares her story with ITV Channel TV's Emma Volney.

A woman who was attacked and raped by former Jersey restaurant owner Gavin Neil Roberts is thanking Islanders for their support after he was jailed this week for 15 years.

Suzannah Mahe was left with damaged vocal cords after being strangled multiple times, and says the ordeal of being raped continues to affect her on a daily basis.

The abuse started in October 2022, not long after Suzannah first met Roberts on a dating website.

Suzannah says Roberts "almost enjoyed" looking at the bruises on her body. Credit: Suzannah Mahe

She told ITV News: "He would look around my body at my injuries and almost enjoy it. He knew just how long to strangle you for and bring you back. He made threats that were just horrendous. The hardest part was when he said ‘do you think I could have killed you?’ and I said yes."

On one occasion, outside Havana nightclub in St Helier, she said: "I was pinned up against a wall and strangled. It left so many marks on my neck and so much pressure that I was walking around with strangulation marks for about two weeks before they had completely gone away. They were handprint marks on my neck."

The strangulations were so severe that Suzannah went on to suffer upper airway paradoxical dysfunction and was initially unable to communicate.

Suzannah was left with severe bruising to her neck following repeated strangulations. Credit: Suzannah Mahe

During Roberts’ sentencing at the Royal Court on Friday (8 November), Suzannah stood up to read out her own victim impact statement.

She said: "I have not been able to wear my hair fully down as I would before the incident, as when it touches my neck, it makes my stomach sink because I feel as though he has his hands around my neck again.

"I have struggled moving forward. My life feels like a great big mess and out of my control.

"I feel like I am the one who received a life sentence. I am in a prison of my own.

"I have subjected myself to the whole process of the investigation, including giving evidence in court, not only for myself, but also so that other women can feel strong enough to come forward."

She says: "When you're in a domestic abuse setting, this person has full control of you and they isolate you to be dependent on them, and that's exactly what happened to me."

Gavin Neil Roberts was found guilty of crimes against two women following a trial in February this year.

The former owner of Jersey's Shinzo restaurant displayed very little remorse - smiling and even making thumbs up gestures to cameras waiting outside the court building.

Gavin Neil Roberts arriving at Jersey's Royal Court on 8th November 2024. Credit: ITV Channel TV

On Friday (8 November), he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple offences - including rape, sexual penetration without consent, grave or criminal assault and voyeurism.

He was also served a domestic abuse protection order for an indefinite period. Reacting to his sentence, Roberts started clapping sarcastically in the courtroom.

Detective Constable Carla Garnier said: "The bravery displayed by the victims, who were known to Gavin Roberts, has been commendable throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"The States of Jersey Police remain dedicated to investigating and prosecuting sexual offenders. We ensure victims that multiple agencies are available to offer support and guidance throughout all stages of the criminal justice process."

Gavin Neil Roberts' defence advocate suggested five to eight years - he got 15. This will set a precedent for future cases of its kind.

Suzannah told me afterwards: "I'm not scared anymore. I'm ready for anything".

She is evidence that speaking out CAN lead to a positive outcome.

Suzannah made her voice heard after spending so long suffering in silence, and rather than giving up hope, she is now a beacon of it for other victims of rape and abuse.

A full list of support services can be found here.

