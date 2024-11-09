Jersey RFC beaten narrowly by London Welsh

Jersey RFC has been beaten for the first time this season following a narrow 36-28 defeat to league leaders London Welsh.Both teams started the game with perfect records having won their first seven games.It was table-toppers London Welsh who began brightest in St Peter, racing into a 19-0 lead.

Jersey were always playing catch up after a sluggish start and despite a late rally which included two tries in the final ten minutes to secure a bonus point they fell to their first league defeat since promotion.Jersey RFC's head coach Myles Landick conceded London Welsh deserved to win but explained that this is the type of competitive contest his team wants to be involved in more frequently.

