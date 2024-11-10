Fire at house in Jersey believed to have been started by tumble dryer

This weekend (10 November) Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire in St Mary which is believed to have involved a tumble-dryer.

Via a social media post, the service said: "The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but believed to have started in a tumble dryer."

Their advice is to make sure the lint filter is cleaned after every cycle and to avoid overloading the machine.

Alongside this, it is important to ensure the vent hose is correctly installed, and clear of obstructions, and to stay nearby when the dryer is on to avoid the fire risk.

