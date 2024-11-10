Remembrance Sunday marked across the Channel Islands

Play Brightcove video

Two minutes silence has been observed at services across the Bailiwicks as part of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

Islanders fell silent at 11 am to think of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, laying wreaths and bowing their heads.

Services were held at memorials in Guernsey, Jersey, Sark, and Alderney.

Wreathes were laid at the Cenotaph in Jersey Credit: ITV news

In Jersey, a service was held at the Cenotaph.

His Excellency, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd CBE said: "I have been on the graveside of too many people who have died in the service of the country.

"For me, it is always about an act of respect for them and their poor families who so often are left picking up the pieces."

"After people barely in their twenties, give up their lives for us.

"People should reflect on the importance of that and the profound nature of what that has meant to so many people."

His Excellency Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd CBE attended in St Helier, Jersey. Credit: ITV News

In Guernsey, there was a parade as well as a service at the War Memorial.

The Parade included trained soldiers, cadet forces, and standards from local organisations, starting from the fire station to Smith Street.

Bagpipe players led the procession before wreaths were laid.

Relatives of those who fought came out to pay their respects. Credit: ITV News

Many at the events have personal connections to the war - some even having lost loved ones in service.

Betty Guille from Sark's grandfather served in the the First World War but thankfully made it home.

She said: "It is just a thing that we were brought up with.

"My grandfather went and although I was not very old, it was very nice that he was alive and he came back."

"I think these days it is very important to remember the ones that lost their lives."

