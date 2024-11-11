The remote island of Sark has launched the search for a new farmer to run their only Community Dairy.

This comes as the island's original dairy farmers, Jason and Katherine Salisbury, have announced their intention to head to pastures new and return to their farm in Suffolk next summer.

The couple 'moo-ved' to Sark in October 2019 following a national campaign to find a farmer who was 'outstanding in their field' and possessed the relevant knowledge and expertise to found Sark's dairy farm.

Jason and Katherine Salisbury founded Sark's Community Dairy in October 2019 Credit: ITV Channel

During their time on Sark, the couple established a top-quality herd which produces lines of milk, ice cream, butter, and award-winning cheeses.

The couple say they are proud of their achievements and wish to hand the dairy to the next generation.

The 'steaks' are therefore high for their successors, but the couple says they "would very much like to pass on our knowledge and help wherever we can".

They explain: "We hope the newly chosen tenants will take the dairy to the next level with the support of the islanders."

The Salisburys say they look forwards to returning to the island in the future to see how their dairy has grown Credit: ITV Channel

Seigneur Christopher Beaumont, Trustee of Sark's Dairy Trust, says the Dairy is "a turnkey business opportunity" for the right person.

He adds: "We look forward to hearing from potential tenants who want to live and work in this beautiful environment."

Sark Dairy Trust say their cattle are a vital part of the island's bucolic landscape Credit: ITV Channel

The Trust is now hunting for the perfect farmer to milk the dairy for all it's worth.

They will begin their search within the two Bailiwicks of Guernsey and Jersey and expand to the UK within the next few weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...