States of Jersey Ambulance Service is launching a campaign to highlight the impact aggressive and intimidating behaviour towards paramedics can have on both workers and those needing treatment.

The campaign will give islanders the chance to read first-hand accounts of what it is like to experience this type of abuse as a paramedic.

One of those paramedics is Eric Rolland, who was punched in the face by a drunk patient while he was giving treatment.

Eric was left with injuries which required two separate operations, meaning he had to take weeks off work, adding extra pressure on his colleagues.

The incident was reported to the police for investigation and the patient was arrested for assaulting an emergency responder.

Eric said: “I’ve been doing this job for 35 years, and certainly the last 12 months, the level of aggression, or very serious potential for aggression is unprecedented. There’s been a definite rise. It’s not part of the job.

“We try and help people when they’re in need, in their time of crisis.

“You’re a bit more cautious approaching certain situations – people with mental health concerns and people under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We’re still humans, husbands, wives, parents, siblings. When we take the uniform off, we still take those experiences home. It plays on our minds; it still sits with us.”

Jersey ambulance staff has recorded 26 incidences of violence, aggression and intimidation so far this year, up from 14 incidents last year and seven in 2022.

People who attack emergency responders can face a fine of up to £2,000 or a prison sentence.

Gordon Hunt, Associate Chief Ambulance Officer for States of Jersey Ambulance Service, told ITV News: "It [attacks] does restrict our ability to be able to look after people and that's ultimately what we're here for and what we want to achieve. Quality of care, at the right time, to the right person. And we can only do that if we're allowed to get on with our job without fearing for our own safety."

