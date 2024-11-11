Channel Islanders commemorate Armistice Day

People across the Channel Islands have gathered today as part of national Armistice Day commemorations.

A two-minute silence was observed across the islands at 11am on Monday 11 November for people to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in conflict.

It follows Remembrance Sunday services which took place across the islands yesterday.

The day commemorates the signing of the armistice between the Allies and Germany in 1918 Credit: ITV Channel

The silence marks the agreement to end the fighting of the First World War, which was signed at 11am on 11 November 1918.

In Jersey, veterans, servicemen, politicians, and dignitaries gathered at the Cenotaph to observe the silence.

Veteran Dessie Dalziel says Armistice Day brings servicemen together Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey veteran Dessie Dalziel says the day is about "remembering those who gave absolutely everything - their lives, their families, their wives, their children - for us to keep our civil liberties and our human rights".

He adds: "There's probably not a family in the UK or the Commonwealth that hasn't been touched by the loss of a loved one through warfare."

Policemen also gathered outside Jersey's Police Station to observe the silence Credit: ITV Channel

Tracey Williams, President of the Royal British Legion (Jersey Branch), says that leading remembrance services is "a huge honour" for the Royal British Legion, and that this year's poppy appeal has been incredibly successful.

She explains: "It always amazes me how many people come and put money in the pot.

"Jersey as an island really gets behind the veteran community."

In Guernsey, islanders met at the War Memorial to pay their respects Credit: ITV Channel

In Guernsey, islanders gathered to pay their respects at the War Memorial.

Jennifer Jones, whose brother served in the armed forces, says it is important for her to set aside the time to appreciate those who have given their lives for peace.

However, she was disappointed by the lack of official commemorative services.

Jennifer says: "I know these things can be difficult to arrange, but I think Armistice day should be one that we keep in tradition to make future generations mindful of what's happened and conflicts that continue to happen."

The Royal British Legion say this year's poppy appeal has been very well supported by Channel Islanders Credit: ITV Channel

