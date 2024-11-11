Jersey's States Assembly will debate a proposition to ban landlords from discriminating against tenants who are pet owners.

Deputy Catherine Curtis has lodged a proposition to prevent landlords from imposing 'blanket bans' on keeping pets "for no apparent good reason".

She believes the current system, which permits landlords to refuse potential tenants on the basis of their pets, "causes heartache to families" unnecessarily.

Deputy Curtis told ITV News that she heard cases of "people considering leaving the island because properties are more expensive over here and it's much harder to find one that will take on pets".

Alternatively, people say they have been asked to give up their animals by landlords, such as Mandy Phillips who has been renting properties in Jersey for 15 years.

Mandy says her and her cat Molly have had to move 18 times in 15 years Credit: ITV Channel

After adopting her cat - Molly - Mandy's landlord said she must either move or give up the cat.

Since then, Mandy estimates she's had to move 18 times, which she says has caused a significant financial burden, anxiety, and emotional distress.

Mandy explains: "I can see both sides to the argument because if it was my place and someone with a pet had destroyed it, I'd be reluctant to rent it out to someone with a pet in the future.

"However, it's really difficult for people like myself who've got well-behaved dogs, or cats that are outdoors most of the time, and are now being penalised for it."

Mandy suggests that instead of blanket bans, each tenant's circumstances should be considered on an individual basis, with tenants potentially having to pay additional deposits to cover their pets.

Deputy Curtis' proposition follows this line of thinking, explaining: "It's perfectly reasonable for a landlord to request an extra deposit to cover possible extra damage caused by pets."

Deputy Max Andrews rents with his dog Sampson, but will vote against Deputy Curtis' propositions Credit: ITV Channel

Deputy Max Andrews, who lives in rented accommodation with his dog Sampson, says he will not be supporting Deputy Curtis' proposals.

He says the proposition "does not ask the assembly to approve any legislation, so it would be very difficult to enforce.

"It is the preferred method that landlords use their own discretion because some units are probably not suitable for animals."

Deputy Andrews also argued that fears of pet-related damage, noise, and increased neighbourhood tension are valid reasons for a landlord to ban pets from their properties.

The Jersey Landlords' Association agrees that "Deputy Curtis' proposition is high on aspiration and low on detail".

In a statement, the JLA says: "It would be a lot more helpful if Government were to produce guidance on these issues (especially as to what a 'reasonable reason' for refusing a pet is) instead of imposing new laws which could be unnecessarily restrictive."

The States will debate Deputy Curtis' propositions on Tuesday 12 November.

