Morrisons has obtained 36 convenience stores in Jersey, Guernsey, and Alderney following an acquisition deal with SandpiperCI.

There are currently 19 Morrisons Daily stores, with the remainder operating under the Iceland, Chequers Express, and Le Cocq brands.

In the coming months all stores, with the exception of the two Le Cocq stores, will be rebranded to Morrisons, with the supermarket business investing more than £7 million into a conversion programme.

The move will also see a new loyalty card - Morrisons More - introduced to the islands.

Morrisons Chief Executive, Rami Baitiéh, says he was "delighted" that the transaction was complete, adding: "We can welcome 520 new colleagues into the Morrisons family.

"It's a great business with great colleagues and we are all looking forward to the exciting next chapter."

It follows last week's announcement that Iceland Foods had partnered with Alliance to open new franchises in Jersey and Guernsey over the next year.

Iceland's current 10 stores with SandpiperCI will close to come under the Morrisons brand.

It also will see the first The Food Warehouse store outside the UK to open in Guernsey by January 2025.

