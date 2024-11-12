Condor Ferries will not accept seven-month extension to contract in Jersey

A Jersey minister says Condor Ferries has rejected a seven-month extension to their current operating contract, putting the future of the island's ferry service in doubt.

Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel confirmed last week that the island's government would invite the ferry service to extend its contract by seven months.

However, in a States Meeting today (Tuesday 12 November) on the anticipated financial implications of a ferry service, Deputy Kirsten Morel said that Condor had rejected this offer, having previously said they were "surprised and disappointed" by the offer.

It would have seen Condor maintain services in the short-term until October 2025, with either DFDS or Brittany Ferries becoming the long-term ferry service providers.

Now Deputy Morel says he will which operator will run ferry services "in the short term and the long term" within the next month.

He added a new contract will be drawn up to be more robust, hold the chosen operator to account, and ensure they have the financial capability to decarbonise their fleet.

Guernsey has already confirmed that they are continuing discussions with Brittany Ferries, but adds they hope both Bailiwicks can find "a single solution".

However, Deputy Morel told the States: "The opportunity has been denied to work together [...] We continue to be in discussions with both companies.

"We have to have a financially resilient operator that is not just able to last 15 years of contract but during that is able to deliver these islands brand new vessels that they deserve.

"I am really concerned about the idea that we sign up to a ferry service that in just two or three years' time may ask for further funding to bail [them] out [...] That is what I'm trying to avoid."

This is a breaking new story. More to follow...

