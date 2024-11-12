ITV Channel Weather Watch: What to expect this November
It's the time of year for windswept walks and bonfire-roasted marshmallows - November has arrived!
The year is hurtling to an end, and our weather is taking on a frostier feel as the last of the autumn weeks wane away.
Are you missing the summer sun or excited to cosy up indoors with a cup of hot chocolate?
Whatever the answer, you can brace for the elements ahead with a glance at our latest blog.
November weather trends
November tends to be a chilly and rather wet month, as we start to transition from autumn into winter.
The average temperature in November is around 10.2°C, with rainfall occurring on around 20 days in November. This makes it one of the wettest months of the year; second only to December.
Mist and fog are a more present weather feature, as low pressure and southwesterly winds occasionally bring mild and moist air north and east over cooling seas.
Very low cloud, mist, and fog can also spread from France under higher pressure, which can lead to persistent and thicker fog, as seen when thousands of travellers were stranded in and out of the islands earlier this month.
As the sun is particularly weak at this time of year, it struggles to break up the fog, leaving it to linger for several days.
By November, we are also well into the stormier season and can often experience blustery weather.
Last year, the islands saw a particularly vigorous low-pressure system when Storm Ciarán hit on 1 and 2 November, bringing hurricane-strength winds with gusts in excess of 100mph.
Meteorologists also believe the storm produced a severe tornado which gave torrential rain and very large hailstones across the island.
These deep, low-pressure systems are fairly common during the autumn and winter seasons, but severe tornados are thankfully exceptionally rare events, with approximately 30 tornadoes being reported a year in the UK.
Now with winter around the corner, is there a chance we'll see some snow on the horizon? While rare, it's not unheard of; in 1980, 6cm of snow fell over eight hours in early November.
In 1868, a bigger snowfall saw 15cm cover the islands, while in 1890, up to 20cm of snow with 'much drifting' was reported towards the end of the month.
Likewise, there have been spells of unseasonably mild weather, such as when November temperatures reached more than 19°C in 2015.
Average temperatures in November:
Average rainfall in November:
Average sunshine in November:
Wildlife watch
Fantastic fungi
While fungi can be seen all year round, November has some of the best conditions for most species to send up their fruiting bodies.
Warm and wet weather in summer provides the best conditions for fungi to flourish later in the year. In Jersey alone, around 2,000 mushroom species have been recorded with a few unusual names - such as the 'Shaggy Parasol'.
Remember, mushrooms are safe to observe and to touch but you should never eat a wild mushroom that has not been identified by an expert, particularly if somebody else has given it to you.
Birds
November is a great month to spot the numerous bird breeds that spend the winter across our islands. Here are just some of the chirpy characters you can keep an eye out for:
Finally, species of thrushes like Redwing and Fieldfare can form flocks of hundreds at a time in November, while waders also start to arrive in bigger numbers around the coast.
November night skies
The Taurid meteor shower is active from October until December, but it peaks on 11 and 12 November.
It produces around five to ten meteors per hour, but they can be very bright and long-lasting.
You can also see the Leonid meteor shower this month. It's visible between 6 and 30 November but will peak on 18 November.
In the past, activity from the Leonid shower has been very high, reaching thousands of meteors an hour. This year, the light from the full moon on 16 November will mean less favourable conditions for viewing the Leonid.
There are four supermoons in 2024, and the last one appears this month. Supermoons occur when the full moon is closer to the Earth in its orbit, meaning they are about 7% larger and 15% brighter than an ordinary full moon.
November's full moon is sometimes called a beaver moon, attributed to the high activity of beavers building their dams for the winter.
Dates for the diary
5 November - Bonfire night
11 to 12 November - Taurid meteor shower peaks
16 November - November's full 'beaver moon' and supermoon
18 November - Leonid meteor shower peaks
14 November - Jersey Christmas Lights Switch On
Saturday 30 November - Guernsey Christmas Lights Switch On
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...