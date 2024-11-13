The Dean of Jersey says the Church of England needs a complete reform following the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

It comes after the Archbishop, Justin Welby, faced pressure to step down following the publication of The Makin Review, which detailed his role in failing to act on allegations of child abuse.

There are now calls for an overhaul to save the future of the Church.

The Dean of Jersey, the Very Reverend Mike Keirle , said the Makin Report made for "chilling reading".

He explains: "The details of that report [...] I read it with tears streaming down my face when I saw the abuse that had taken place in the sixties.

"The culture has got to change."

The Dean of Jersey also says he's committed to making churches as safe as possible.

Play Brightcove video

The Archbishop's actions received condemnation from Guernsey as well, with resident and member of the Archbishops Council Jayne Ozanne calling for significant change within the Church of England.

She explains: "This needs to be a watershed moment [...] there is a whole institutional problem within it about power, accountability, and its commitment to safeguarding."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...