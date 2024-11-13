The States of Jersey Police is promoting The Clare's Law campaign to better protect islanders from domestic abusers.

The Domestic Abuse Disclosure Scheme enables the police to inform individuals who may feel at risk of domestic abuse about their partner's history of abusive behaviour.

The campaign was a recommendation in the Violence Against Women and Girls taskforce report in November 2023.

Clare's Law has two elements:

Right to Know: Police can proactively disclose information to protect someone from harm from their partner

Right to Ask: Islanders can request information about whether a person has a history of domestic abuse or violent offending.

Any member of the public can make a disclosure application if they believe to be at risk of domestic abuse from a current or ex-partner, are worried about someone they know or are a professional and have information that suggests someone could be at risk of domestic abuse.

Detective Superintendent Alison Fossey says: "We want to save lives and we also want to prevent and reduce domestic abuse, so this law really targets serial perpetrators as we know they often move from one victim to another.

"Clare's Law has been around since 2014, however, the public in Jersey really has not taken up on their 'right to ask', and I think that is because it is not well publicised enough so hence why we have set up this campaign nearly 10 years later."

She adds: "Police often hold multiple reports of abuse from different victims of the same perpetrator. Serial abusers don’t stop and Clare’s Law can reveal and disrupt these perpetrators."

A woman who was attacked and raped by former Jersey restaurant owner Gavin Neil Roberts used the Clare's Law scheme and used her voice to demonstrate to others to come forward and be heard.

In Jersey, domestic abuse accounts for 15% of crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson says: "We are making more and more disclosures every year but we would encourage everyone to make better use of Clare’s Law to prevent domestic abuse."

Islanders can access the form to request information on the States of Jersey Police website.

