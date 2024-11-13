The Jersey Opera House restoration's planned opening has been pushed back again towards the end of 2025.

The original opening date of Easter next year will be missed due to additional upgrades which those in charge say are needed to make the venue "fit for purpose".

The theatre has been closed since 2020, with the island's government committing £11.5 million to a full restoration.

Interim Theatre Director Andy Eagle wants to ensure the theatre is fit for purpose before it reopens. Credit: ITV News

Andy Eagle, Interim Theatre Director, says: "It is important that we get ourselves fit for purpose and have the theatre that Jersey deserves and that audiences expect and participants expect."

Andy adds: "We are going to be incorporating some additional works to the venue, particularly the improvements to the lighting and stage all that sort of area.

"This is to attract the best shows from the UK and it will take a bit longer but I think it will be worth the extra wait."

Director of Ashby Construction Ben Cairney says working on the Opera House has been a very unique project. Credit: ITV News

Director of Ashby Construction Ben Cairney said: "We are bringing together the final touches. The new seating is turning up next week"

"It is bittersweet really I suppose - It is nothing that we have ever done before because there is only one Jersey Opera House.

"Every day is unique. It is amazing to be able to be in the end game and that one step closer to people being able to enjoy the theatre"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...