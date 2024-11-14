There is uncertainty over whether Condor Ferries or Brittany Ferries is offering passenger and freight services for Jersey and Guernsey.

It comes as the islands gave very different confirmations on what they've been offered on Wednesday 13 November.

The Bailiwicks' previously joint tender process separated when Guernsey named Brittany Ferries as their preferred ferry operator, with Jersey announcing a new process to decide their choice within the next few weeks.

Brittany Ferries also became Condor's main shareholder, controlling 51% of the ferry service after buying an additional 22% of their shares.

However, there is now confusion over whether Brittany Ferries or Condor Ferries will sign an agreement with the Bailiwicks.

In Jersey's States Assembly, Deputy Kirsten Morel said he received confirmation that only Condor Ferries would sign any future agreement with the island.

He explained: "S ince Guernsey’s announcement of Brittany Ferries as their preferred bidder, we have sought clarification as to whether a new Operating Agreement would actually be signed by Condor Ferries or by Brittany Ferries.

"The CEO of Brittany Ferries has confirmed that any agreement would be signed by Condor Ferries only as the operating company and not with Brittany Ferries as the parent company.

"The future Operating Agreement would therefore be delivered by Condor Ferries and not by Brittany Ferries.

"Therefore I regard this bid as being from Condor Ferries."

However, Guernsey has remained adamant that Brittany Ferries will be signing their agreement.

The island previously stated they were "confident" that a Guernsey-only ferry service could "meet island needs".

ITV Channel Matt Leach approached Deputy Neil Inder for comment on Deputy Morel's statement, confirming that Guernsey would be signing with Brittany Ferries, with Condor Ferries as a subcontractor:

Play Brightcove video

Guernsey says that Brittany Ferries’ bid passed all of the tender requirements and did not receive a disqualifying fail, unlike DFDS Seaways.

However, it calls into question why Guernsey appears to be able to sign with Brittany Ferries whereas Jersey can only sign with Condor Ferries.

ITV Channel has contacted Condor Ferries and Brittany Ferries for comment.

