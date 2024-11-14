The parents of a teenager who died from a severe food allergy are visiting Jersey as part of their campaign to introduce new legislation to the islands.

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse's daughter Natasha died aged 15 after she ate an improperly labelled baguette in the UK which contained sesame.

The couple will speak at the Channel Islands' first-ever Food Allergy Conference in Jersey on Monday 18 October about introducing Natasha's Law, which aims to strengthen food labelling.

Natasha's Law was implemented in the UK in October 2021 and requires all food retailers to display full ingredient and allergen information on every food item that is made on-site and is pre-packed for direct sale.

This includes sandwiches, cakes, and salads, providing individuals with food allergies with clear information about what they are consuming.

Nadim and Tanya founded The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation in 2019 following Natasha's death and have announced it will partner with The Jersey Food Allergy Group as part of their campaign.

Tanya and Nadim say: "For too long, people with food allergies in the Channel Islands have failed to have the protections afforded to their counterparts just a few miles away in the UK. This is unacceptable.

"Being such close neighbours, we believe legislation around food labelling should be in sync with the UK.

"Jersey and Guernsey should adopt Natasha’s Law and other food allergy regulations to bring them in line with standards in the UK without delay, to give islanders greater transparency about the foods they buy and eat."

Nadim continues to explain why the islands should follow the UK, he says: "This is to avoid any tragedy happening, particularly with visitors coming in from the UK who expect to have the same levels of protection. If they don't, something terrible could happen.

"It would fall squarely onto the shoulders of someone who really did not want to make a move in this area, it's just not right and so we are calling on businesses and the government to do the right thing."

The Food Allergy Conference will host world-leading medical professionals, charitable organisations, industry experts, food allergy advocates, and those with lived experience.

It will take place between 8:30am and 3pm at the St Helier Town Hall on Monday 18 November.

