State-of-the-art gymnastics equipment from the 2024 Paris Olympic games has found a new home at Fort Regent in Jersey.

Regent Gymnastics Club have received the equipment as a donation from the Independent Gymnastics Association (IGA), a UK body dedicated to fostering grassroots gymnasts.

Valued at around £125,000, the apparatus - which includes beams, bars, vaults, pommel horses, and flooring - was used this summer at Paris 2024 by stars such as Simone Biles, Max Whitlock, Rebeca Andrade, and Suni Lee.

It is hoped the equipment will inspire young athletes to follow in these great footsteps.

Chris Adams, CEO of the IGA, says he thought "the Channel Islands deserves a little bit of looking after" Credit: ITV Channel

The equipment was met with great excitement from Regent Gymnastics Club's members.

Julia Falle, Head Coach at the club, says: "It was like Christmas when we opened all the boxes. It's Olympic equipment so you can't get any better in the world."

Julia hopes Jersey might now be able to host world-class elite training camps.

The next Max Whitlock? It's hoped the equipment will inspire the next generation of gymnastics talent Credit: ITV Channel

Mel le Boutillier, another coach at the club, hopes the apparatus will inspire youngsters.

She explains: "For the little ones to know that they're going to train where Simone Biles has done a back somersault, swung on the bars, is amazing."

Chris Adams, CEO and founder of the IGA, says this is the second high-value donation his association has made.

It's the biggest single investment ever made in Channel Islands' gymnasts, and he hopes it will bring the islands a little more up-to-date and encourage more collaboration with gyms in the UK.

It is hoped the state-of-the-art equipment will give young athletes a better opportunity to somersault to success Credit: ITV Channel

Chris adds: "It's the best equipment in the world. It was used in the Olympic games, in Paris, in the arena: there have been some very famous athletes who have used this equipment.

"I think the children will appreciate the spring, the softness, the landing areas. I'm expecting these somersaults to go slightly higher!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...